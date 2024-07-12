Muir couple who obstructed investigation to remain in jail

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Daniel and Kristen Muir will remain in jail for the time being.

The two are facing charges of obstruction and domestic battery related to the disappearance of their son Bryson late last month. He was found on their Logansport property two weeks later.

When the Muirs were arraigned after their arrest the circuit court judge handling the case denied them bail because he thought they were a flight risk. This was because the Muirs are accused of hiding their son from law enforcement as they hardly cooperated with Indiana State Police in trying to find him.

However, the Muirs’ lawyers say their clients’ constitutional rights are being violated.

“You have a right to bail for all offenses in Indiana that are not murder or treason,” said defense attorney Nathan Vining. “That’s all we are requesting here is the right to bail.”

Beining and fellow defense attorney Bryan Coulter filed a writ of habeas corpus in order to get an emergency hearing, which happened on Thursday, looking to finally get bond for their clients. They made the motion for a hearing in Cass County Superior Court instead of Circuit Court where the case is being litigated.

Coulter said they did that because the Circuit Court judge handling the case is on vacation.

The Superior Court judge who heard the case on Thursday chose not to make a ruling on bail saying that she had no jurisdiction to rule on a Circuit Court case just yet.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s opinion that they had no jurisdiction in this matter,” Coulter said. “We believe that, according to the statute, any circuit or superior court in the county may hear a habeas petition.”

“The defense attorneys had their strategy and they did what they felt was appropriate, but the judge made the right ruling today,” said Cass County prosecutor Noah Schafer. “I look forward to having a hearing down in circuit court in short order. If bond is the right thing to do, then I’m sure the judge will set a bond.”

Daniel Muir is a former player for the Indianapolis Colts. He and his wife, Kristen, are said to be leaders of a religious faction known as the Servant Leader’s Foundation. It was on a compound affiliated with that religious sect where Bryson was discovered and the Muirs were arrested.