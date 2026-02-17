Multiple People Shot at Rhode Island Ice Rink in Domestic Violence-Related Murder-Suicide

A shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink on Monday left three people dead, including a suspect, and three others injured, during a “family dispute,” authorities said, adding that the suspect may have been a transgender person.

The gunshots rang out at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools, WPRI.com reported.

A source with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told Fox News that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident and turned into a murder-suicide.

The source said the gunman killed his wife and shot two of his kids before turning the gun on himself. He shot his third child — who is currently hospitalized, the source said.

BROWN UNIVERSITY, MIT SHOOTINGS: ARE ELITE US UNIVERSITIES PREPARED FOR TARGETED VIOLENCE?

When asked about the shooter’s gender, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves identified the suspect by the birth name Robert Dorgan, noting that the individual also went by Roberta and used the last name Esposito.

Goncalves said at least one of the people killed was a woman, while the suspect was male, and the incident appeared to be “a family dispute.” The second victim killed died of their injuries at the hospital.

A family friend was also reportedly involved in the incident, with the chief confirming during a press conference that the victims included “family members and a family friend.”

She added that a “good Samaritan” also stepped in and “attempted to subdue” the shooter.

“We can also tell you that a good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event earlier today,” she said.

An employee at a nearby Walgreens nearby told the news outlet that people came into the pharmacy panicking, saying there was a shooting.

All students from the Coventry Boys Hockey team who were at Lynch Arena have been accounted for and are safe, Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“District officials were notified of the situation while the team was at the arena and immediately began coordinating with event staff and law enforcement. An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with the students,” he said.

CLAUDIO MANUEL NEVES-VALENTE IDENTIFIED AS BROWN UNIVERSITY AND MIT SHOOTING SUSPECT, FOUND DEAD

The FBI said it responded to the scene of the shooting and was ready to assist local authorities, if needed.

“@FBIBoston is responding to the shooting this afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, RI – we will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able. In the meantime please pray for the victims and their families,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

Rhose Island Gov. Dan McKee said his office was monitoring the events.

“As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students, and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” he said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for the first responders, hospital staff, mental health workers, RIPTA drivers, and all those who responded quickly and bravely.

The Povidence Bruins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, released a statement on the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events at the High School Hockey game at Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket today. While we wait for more details, we share our support with the community and commend the first responders for all their efforts,” the team said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pawtucket Police Department.