WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Commissioners Corner – Ron Turpin discusses Do It Best with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin sat down with Kayla Blakeslee on WOWO’s Fort Wayne’s Morning News during the weekly Commissioner’s Corner segment to discuss Do It Best, the Electric Works project, and the ongoing debate over public investment in local business expansion.

Turpin began by acknowledging the long-standing presence and positive impact of Do It Best in the community. “They have had a long history in Allen County, great jobs. It’s the kind of employer that you want in your community,” he said. “So, you know, thankful to have them.”

However, the commissioner quickly moved into the central issue on his mind: public investment in the Electric Works development and Do It Best’s relocation. “Where the concern comes for me, Kayla, is when you look back to Electric Works and the discussion about that, as a city, as a county, we invested, by the time we pay off the bond, $100 million into the Electric Works project,” Turpin explained. He emphasized that while not all of that funding was exclusively for Do It Best, the company served as the anchor tenant. “Had not they come there, the Electric Works project wouldn’t have happened,” he added.

Turpin outlined the community commitments tied to these investments. “The community was told to grow jobs and make quality of place. Okay, fine,” he said. Beyond the large-scale bond, the city and county also invested $4 million to facilitate Do It Best’s move from New Haven to Electric Works. “At the time, we were told the same thing. This is to retain them here and grow jobs,” he noted. “To me, the 180 jobs that we’re talking about is really just the fulfillment of those pledges.”

The commissioner expressed caution about further public expenditure, especially for an additional $100,000 grant being considered. “Why would we then invest more money into this when we’ve already put so many taxpayer resources into it?” Turpin asked. “That’s ultimately where the heartburn for me comes in. I just don’t see the need to invest more money when we’ve already put so much money into this deal.”

He stressed the importance of viewing government funds as taxpayer money, not discretionary revenue. “The government doesn’t create revenue. It’s your money,” Turpin said. “I consider my job to be, how can we invest those dollars as strategically as possible to make the best community possible for you and your family, as well as to give you tax relief by us making smart decisions.”

Despite his concerns, Turpin made it clear he holds Do It Best in high regard. “This is nothing against Do It Best. Great company, tremendous leadership. We’re blessed to have them here. I want them to expand. That’s a great thing,” he said. Yet, he emphasized a broader discussion on fiscal responsibility: “We just need to have a conversation about what is the highest and best use of the money that you entrust us with.”

On the timeline for decision-making, Turpin noted that the proposal still requires approval from both the county and city councils. “For county council, it probably will be on their March agenda,” he said. “The county council meets the second Wednesday of every month. So I imagine it will be on their agenda for that.”

Blakeslee concluded the interview highlighting Turpin’s focus on accountability, noting, “It’s a great conversation to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.” Turpin’s appearances on Commissioner’s Corner continue to offer insight into county governance and fiscal priorities for the Fort Wayne area.