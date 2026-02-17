Shamrock Shake Returns to Fort Wayne McDonald’s, Boosting Support for Ronald McDonald House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Shamrock Shake is making its seasonal return to McDonald’s restaurants in Fort Wayne, bringing with it a boost for local families in need.

Beginning Feb. 17, customers who purchase a Shamrock Shake or OREO Shamrock McFlurry at participating McDonald’s locations in the Fort Wayne area will help support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana. McDonald’s owner/operators said 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold will be donated to the organization.

“We are grateful that McDonald’s owner/operators and their crew in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area come together to offer support to our chapter,” said Jenifer Veatch, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana. “Our local McDonald’s and their customers have always been generous contributors to Ronald McDonald House programs right here in our community.”

Last year, the promotion raised more than $12,000 for the local chapter, according to McDonald’s representatives. The funds help provide housing and support services for families traveling for their children’s medical care.

“My fellow owner/operators and myself want to extend our thanks to our guests who help us support our local Ronald McDonald House chapter,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Jon LaFontant. “Our local communities have continually shown support for the needs of families who are away from their homes providing medical care for their children. The funds raised allows families to feel supported without worrying about costs associated with finding a place to stay.”

Customers can also support Ronald McDonald House Charities year-round through McDonald’s Round-Up for RMHC program when ordering through the app, dining room or drive-thru.

The Shamrock Shake was first created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a McDonald’s owner/operator in Connecticut. Made with vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, the mint-flavored treat quickly became a seasonal favorite.

In 1974, proceeds from Shamrock Shake sales helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia. The OREO Shamrock McFlurry, introduced nationally in 2020, features vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and crushed OREO cookies.