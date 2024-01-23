Muncie man dies in Huntington County semi crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A single vehicle rollover crash resulted in the death of a Muncie man Monday evening.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

41-year-old Eric Boles, of Muncie, was eastbound on U.S. 224 in his semi tractor-trailer when he left the edge of the roadway, over-corrected and rolled over on the north side of the road.

Boles, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the tractor and pinned beneath it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Precipitation at the time of the incident resulted in ice build-up on the roadway, contributing to

the crash. Traffic was diverted for several hours while crews worked to upright the tractor and trailer, which was loaded with rolls of heavy paper, and for Duke Energy to replace a utility pole that was struck.

Boles died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and his death has been ruled accidental.

The investigation into the crash continues with the Markle Police Department and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.