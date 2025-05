MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was arrested after he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend with a wooden club and choked her in Muncie.

Police started looking into this case last Friday.

Upon arriving at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Elmore also assaulted his girlfriend the previous day.

Elmore was taken to the Delaware County Jail, and he faces preliminary charges of battery, strangulation, and additional felony charges.