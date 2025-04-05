April 6, 2025
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Orland

by Alyssa Foster
(Photo Supplied/National Weather Service)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The town of Orland faced an EF-1 tornado Wednesday night.

The Steuben County town reported a 98 mph wind gust as well as damage to an apartment complex, barn, cemetery, power lines and tree lines. 

The tornado made its way through northwest Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan, traveling almost 11 miles in approximately eight minutes. 

21 Alive News says the tornado is believed to have reached a maximum width of 600 yards and a maximum wind speed of 105 mph. 

Additional tornadoes touched down in northeast Indiana on Sunday with one reported in Noble County and another in Steuben County. Information on these tornadoes has not yet been released by the National Weather Service. 

