July 23, 2026
Local News

Murder Charge Dismissed in Tillman Park Shooting Investigation

by WOWO News0
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FORT WAYNE (WOWO) — Allen County prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a 17-year-old suspect connected to a fatal summer shooting at Tillman Park.

According to WANE15, Court records show the charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning state prosecutors maintain the legal ability to refile murder charges at a later date as homicide detectives continue gathering evidence.

The case stems from a late-night shooting at Tillman Park on South Hanna Street that left 20-year-old Eriyn Brionne White dead and a second adult male critically injured. Fort Wayne Police Department homicide detectives initially arrested the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the incident.

Officials have not publicly disclosed the specific evidentiary developments that prompted the temporary dismissal.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate the incident and is urging anyone with additional information or video footage of the park shooting to contact law enforcement or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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