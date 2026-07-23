New Oxford Clinic Opens to Address Healthcare Gaps in Southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) — Healthcare access in Southeast Fort Wayne received a major boost following the official opening of Neighborhood Health’s new Oxford Clinic on Warsaw Street.

According to WANE15, The state-of-the-art facility, housed in the repurposed former Ward Elementary School building, was developed to directly combat long-standing medical disparities in the 46806 area code, including elevated rates of hypertension, diabetes, and infant mortality.

The clinic currently offers primary medical care, prenatal care, and integrated behavioral health services to area residents on a sliding fee scale based on household income, ensuring care remains affordable regardless of insurance status.

Community leaders note that having a comprehensive medical facility within walking distance provides critical relief for local families who previously faced transportation hurdles when seeking routine checkups or specialized care.

Neighborhood Health plans to expand services at the Oxford location later this year, with preparations underway to open a full-service dental clinic and an on-site pharmacy.