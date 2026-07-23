Fort Wayne Police Department Graduates 70th Recruit Academy Class

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest group of officers to the force following the graduation of the 70th Recruit Academy class.

The newly sworn-in officers officially took their oaths of office during a formal commencement ceremony, marking the completion of months of rigorous academy instruction. Training for the recruits covered intensive physical conditioning, emergency vehicle operations, tactical response, firearms proficiency, and legal studies.

With their academy requirements satisfied, the new probationary officers will transition directly into field training alongside veteran officers before taking on independent patrol duties across Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Department leadership praised the graduates for their commitment to public safety, emphasizing that the additional personnel will strengthen community policing efforts and bolster response capabilities throughout the city.