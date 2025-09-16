September 15, 2025
Indiana News

Murder Charges Filed In Robbery

by David Scheie0
A close-up of human hands handcuffed on a table with a dark background, depicting law enforcement themes.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday in Indianapolis on murder and robbery charges tied to a deadly incident last fall.

Police say he was one of four people inside a car stopped just before sunrise. After checking names, officers found he had an active warrant.

The charges go back to October 2024, when 26-year-old Jose Hernandez was shot during a robbery and later died at the hospital.

Another person involved, 33-year-old Brittany Norton, was arrested in January and is set to stand trial in November. At the time of the shooting, the 18-year-old was still a juvenile.

Prosecutors haven’t said whether his case will be moved to adult court.

