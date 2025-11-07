Murder Suspect Shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man wanted for murder was shot Thursday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

It happened just before 1:15 near East 91st Street and Masters Road, north of Castleton. The man, identified as Caleb Weis, was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Weis was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Cameron Doaks, who was killed in March 2024 on Apple Blossom Circle. Investigators say they spent months building the case—gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing neighborhood camera footage.

On Thursday, officers moved in with a plan to arrest Weis. But things escalated quickly. Officials say he fired a gun, and damage to a police vehicle suggests shots were exchanged. A tool called a grappler was used to stop his car.

Weis now faces five felony charges, including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.