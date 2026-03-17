Skeletal Remains Found in Fort Wayne Creek Under Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities in Fort Wayne are investigating skeletal remains discovered over the weekend in a local creek.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the remains were found Saturday afternoon in Spy Run Creek near Value Drive, close to the Costco parking lot.

Investigators say it has not yet been confirmed whether the remains are human. Officials are working to determine the origin of the bones and how long they may have been in the water, according to WPTA.

Police have not released additional details about the discovery or whether the case is being treated as suspicious.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to identify the remains and determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.