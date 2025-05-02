National Motorcycle Safety Month

OHIO, (WOWO) — Orange barrels aren’t the only thing that warmer weather brings to roads and highways as motorists find themselves sharing the road with more motorcycles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorcyclists and other drivers to do their part to keep everyone safe.

Wearing proper protective gear, being trained in the operation of a motorcycle and driving defensively are all fundamental according to Patrol officials who encourage all motorists to report dangerous, distracted or impaired driving by dialing pound-677 anywhere in the Buckeye State.