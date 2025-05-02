Beat The Heat

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — We all wait for those summer days where we can enjoy a full array of outdoor recreation, from cookouts to ball games and hiking the trails.

But with summer weather in the midwest – comes the potential for excessive heat which can be dangerous or even fatal.

The Ohio EMA says that extreme heat is defined as two or more days of high temperatures and humidity that places the elderly, infants, and those with health conditions at high risk.

They recommend staying hydrated, staying informed on the forecast, taking advantage of public pools, and checking in on neighbors and friends.

Don’t forget your pets – make sure they have plenty of water and never leave a pet in an unattended vehicle.