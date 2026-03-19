Two Suspects Still Wanted Nearly a Year After Deadly Indianapolis Waffle House Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men remain at large nearly a year after a shooting inside a west side Indianapolis restaurant that left a woman dead and several others wounded.

Investigators say three suspects have been charged in connection with the gunfire inside a Waffle House that erupted during the incident. Police say nearly 50 shots were fired inside the restaurant, injuring five people and killing 35-year-old Crystal Kennebrew of Gary as she attempted to escape the chaos.

Authorities say one of the suspects, Darrell Turner, has been in custody since June. However, two others charged in the case have not yet been located.

Saleem El-Amin is facing a charge of attempted murder, while Khayree Sims and Turner are both charged with murder, attempted murder and battery in connection with the shooting, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Court records show arrest warrants were issued for El-Amin and Sims in April of last year, but investigators say both men are still wanted as the case approaches the one-year mark.

Police continue to ask for information from the public that could help locate the remaining suspects.