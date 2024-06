FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Spencerville man is dead after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Leo late last month.

88-year-old Franklin Dwyer’s cause of death was ruled to be multiple blunt impact injuries by the Allen County Coroner on Monday.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 31 at the intersection of State Road 1 and Leo Drive.

Dwyer is the 13th motor vehicle fatality this year in Allen County.

The incident remains under investigation.