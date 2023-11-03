Nearly 7,000 Students Are Set to Attend JA JobSpark Career Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On November 7th and 8th, over 6,900 middle school students will descend on the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to experience JA JobSpark, the largest career expo for students in northern Indiana.

Employees from over 100 local businesses will spark interest by offering hands-on activities and demonstrating unique skills and talents.

During JA JobSpark, students will explore eight different industry clusters and learn about careers through live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and conversations with industry experts.

The students will operate equipment used in jobs each day and learn about skills needed for jobs in demand when they graduate. The JA JobSpark hands-on experience follows classroom activities that include career interest assessments and employability skills.

With this knowledge and the interactive JA JobSpark day of exploration, these young people will have a better understanding of the courses they need to take, a track for post-secondary learning, and a clear career pathway that aligns with their interests.

“At J.P. Morgan Chase, we believe in the power of education and mentorship to shape the leaders of tomorrow. By participating in events like the JA JobSpark Career Expo, we are investing in our community’s youth and helping them make informed decisions about their career paths. We are excited to engage with these young minds, share our expertise, and inspire them to pursue opportunities they might not have considered before.” – Mike Kampheus, Executive Director & Market Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana will offer over 185,000 educational experiences to students and young adults during the current 2023-2024 school year.

These experiences foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential.