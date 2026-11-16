FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its doors in Fort Wayne today, Monday, Nov. 16.

The restaurant is located at 5770 Coventry Lane and features the company’s Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to collect digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

The new location will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers visiting the restaurant can also try Chipotle’s limited-time Smoked Brisket and its high-protein menu, which includes options ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.

Chipotle is hiring for the new Fort Wayne location. The company says each restaurant typically has approximately 30 jobs available, with benefits that include crew bonuses, education programs and mental health resources.

Employment opportunities are available at Chipotle’s careers website.