March 16, 2026
Local NewsMichigan News

New Detroit-Canada Bridge Opens This Spring With Lower Tolls

by Brian Ford0

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) The soon-to-open Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the most affordable option for crossing from Detroit to Windsor, with passenger vehicles paying $5.75, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced Wednesday.

Commercial and hazardous trucks will pay $8.75 per axle, with potential additional fees, while discounts are available through the new Breakaway prepaid toll program. Participating vehicles can receive a 25% discount, bringing passenger vehicle tolls down to $4.35.

The bridge will also be pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly, allowing crossings at no cost.

The toll announcement comes as the bridge authority tests traffic management, border inspection, and communication systems ahead of a planned spring opening.

Canada fully funded the decades-long project, recouping costs through toll revenues. The crossing is expected to improve trade, commute flexibility, and border efficiency while providing a modern alternative to the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.

Related posts

Permits secured to start construction on Electric Works project

Caleb Hatch

Cosby judge declares mistrial

AP News

New law for increased river traffic safety

Amy Nicola

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.