New Detroit-Canada Bridge Opens This Spring With Lower Tolls

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) The soon-to-open Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the most affordable option for crossing from Detroit to Windsor, with passenger vehicles paying $5.75, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced Wednesday.

Commercial and hazardous trucks will pay $8.75 per axle, with potential additional fees, while discounts are available through the new Breakaway prepaid toll program. Participating vehicles can receive a 25% discount, bringing passenger vehicle tolls down to $4.35.

The bridge will also be pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly, allowing crossings at no cost.

The toll announcement comes as the bridge authority tests traffic management, border inspection, and communication systems ahead of a planned spring opening.

Canada fully funded the decades-long project, recouping costs through toll revenues. The crossing is expected to improve trade, commute flexibility, and border efficiency while providing a modern alternative to the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.