October 23, 2023
New Director of Education Takes Over At ACJC

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A new leader will soon take over educational programming at the Allen County Juvenile Center meant to keep young people’s schooling on track as they deal with the courts.  Jessica Harris, current Dean of Students at James R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn, officially takes over as ACJC’s Director of Education today.

The juvenile center’s educational programming includes the Allen County Learning Academy, the Allen County Juvenile Center Secure School, and the Check and Connect School Engagement program. In addition to managing day-to-day operations of ACJC’s educational programs, the Director of Education’s responsibilities also include working with area school systems, nurturing a school culture with the juvenile center, assuring that programs meet state and federal requirements, seeking grants and hiring staff.

Harris is a graduate of Purdue University and holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.

