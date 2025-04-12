New Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Coach Offering Appointments

A new Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Coach will be providing a more convenient way for women to stay on top of their health.

The original mobile coach was donated to Ivy Tech Community College, and the director of Parkview Health Foundation says replacing the old coach was a priority.

The new coach features advanced 3D mammography services for the community with easy appointment scheduling and an updated coach schedule available online.

The mobile service is for women 40 and older with no current breast problems who have not had a mammogram within the last year.

Many insurance plans are accepted, though funding is available for those who do not have sufficient financial resources.

Walk-ins are accepted based on availability, though appointments are preferred.

You can call 260-483-1847 to schedule a mammogram.