DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured in a crash Friday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on S.R. 427 when the driver, a 26-year-old man, said he swerved to avoid hitting the deer, but left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center with injuries.