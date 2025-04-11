Food Chain Resiliency Support

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says they teamed up with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to award more than $6 million for 17 projects through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI).

Officials with the USDA say the projects are intended to form strength throughout the middle of the supply chain and form strength for local and regional food systems.

“Indiana farmers work hard to produce millions of pounds of fruits, vegetables and other pantry staples each year that are eventually shipped across state lines or do not even make it to market,” Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development said. “This grant funding will ensure more Hoosiers are fed by Hoosiers and that these organizations can better serve their communities.”

The funded projects include the following:

Shop Kid LLC in Marion County

– This organization will use the funds to construct a new co-packing facility dedicated to the processing of local fruits, grains, and vegetables for the manufacturing of value-added products. This will also be installing cold storage and processing equipment to allow for the manufacturing, wholesaling, and distribution of value-added products. This project will create many new jobs in various locations throughout Marion County.

Summer Solstice Farms in Jefferson County

This organization will use RFSI grant funds to construct a new processing, aggregation, and storage facility in Southeast Indiana to help small farmers gain access to institutional and wholesale markets.

Produce Patch, LLC in Daviess County

– This organization will use grant funds to expand with a new facility. This will also add the ability to service four or more new distribution channels. This would also allow us to increase the amount of local produce aggregated, packaged and washed for community partners like Daviess County Hospital and North Daviess Schools.

J.L. Hawkins Farm in Wabash County

– This organization will use RFSI grant funds to overwhelm lacking aggregation, distribution, and storage, as well as lacking post-harvest processing facilities by advancing a current open-air post-harvest processing area.

Beneker Family Farms in Franklin County

– This organization will use grant funds to help out creating the Southeastern Indiana Food Hub. The food hub’s main intention is to form chances for all regional farmers to maintain food supply resilience.

Crystal Lake, LLC in Kosciusko County

– This organization will use the funds for the installation of new equipment, which will let Crystal Lake manufacture extended shelf-life egg products and additional hard cook packaging at their plant located in Kosciusko County.

Mills Family Farms Pasture Raised Meats LLC in Cass County

– This organization plans to use grant funds to build a grain milling facility, including cold storage and packaging capabilities, for specialty-milled grain flours, gluten-free flours, and stone-milled corn products.

Four Leaf Honey Farm (FLHF) in Wayne County

– This organization will equip and operate an innovative honey storage, bottling, and labeling facility for the distribution of local honey.

Soul Food Project (SFP) in Marion County

– This organization will use the funds to inflate its food distribution capacity in Indianapolis by gaining cold storage and a refrigerated van. SFP’s focus is to strengthen production capacity and streamline the allocation of grown produce for not only itself, but also five associated farms. Therefore, local food pantries and local grocery stores can still work out well.

Clay Bottom Farm in Elkhart County

– This organization will purchase and use a delivery vehicle to gather and give out 10,000 pounds of vegetables once a year from four regional farms to three wholesale outlets. With this vehicle, Clay Bottom Farm will work with local farmers of Elkhart Country to source from and introduce new produce to the market with this delivery vehicle.

Unvarnished Farm in Jefferson County

– This organization will purchase a mobile refrigerated trailer and a more efficient wash/pack station to process and deliver produce to many more counties in Indiana’s southeast side.

Davis Family Farms in Washington County

– This organization will get a refrigerated delivery truck, egg washer, grader, and vegetable washing equipment. The vegetable and egg wash equipment will make sure all of these will meet food safety points and that they are clean.

Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc. in Lake County

– This organization will enlarge its production. FAITH CDC will increase transportation and distribution capacity with expected outcomes that include increased market opportunities for local producers, increased efficiency, and overall resilience of middle-of-the-food-supply-chain activities on Indiana’s northwest side.

HenABen Farm in Ripley County

– This organization seeks to expand its processing of dehydrated mushrooms and vegetables. The primary goal of this project is to get food processing and dehydrating equipment to create and distribute shelf-stable, value-added mushroom and vegetable products.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in Marion County

– This organization will enlarge its conveyance fleet by getting a refrigerated tractor/trailer. This will gain the amount of food from farmers for Gleaners’ network associates throughout a 21-county service area, organizing fruits and vegetables. This truck will hold around 40,000 pounds of food three times throughout the week.

Orange County Cooperative Development Corporation in Orange County

– This organization will use the funds to enlarge its capacity to give out foods captured at high season for distribution throughout the year. The shelf life of local products will be enlarged as well by gaining fruits and vegetables from local farmers to flash freeze, dehydrate, and quality seal, the shelf life of local products will be extended.

Slaughter Orchard and Cidery in Monroe County

– This organization will increase middle-supply-chain food reliance by using specialty equipment to expand its sales season of local apples and cider by at least five additional months. By purchasing a straddler stacker to safely stack bushels of apples in cold storage space, this will triple storage capacity.

“These seventeen organizations already do so much for their communities, and we are grateful that alongside USDA we could support them even further,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “This funding will ensure food grown in local communities stays in local communities and this will allow our Hoosier farmers to increase their capacity and continue to build their businesses.”