New Haven And Leo Vs. Alzheimer’s

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Tonight’s big rivalry game between Leo and New Haven High Schools isn’t just about football-it’s a Battle of the Brains!

Student councils from both schools are going head-to-head in the stands, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

During the game, fans can donate to their school’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, supporting research and care for over 121,000 Hoosiers living with the disease.

So grab your purple gear, cheer loud, and give back-because tonight, every dollar scores.