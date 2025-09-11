September 11, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

New Haven And Leo Vs. Alzheimer’s

by David Scheie0
unsplash.com

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Tonight’s big rivalry game between Leo and New Haven High Schools isn’t just about football-it’s a Battle of the Brains!

Student councils from both schools are going head-to-head in the stands, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

During the game, fans can donate to their school’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, supporting research and care for over 121,000 Hoosiers living with the disease.

So grab your purple gear, cheer loud, and give back-because tonight, every dollar scores.

Related posts

Indiana City Backs Deal with $800M Power Plant

WOWO News

Drug bust at apartment nets seven arrests

Kayla Blakeslee

Doctor Sentenced for Overprescribing Pain Medications

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.