New Haven breaks ground on $56 million apartment development

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is underway on a $56 million apartment development in New Haven that will add more than 240 housing units near South Maplecrest Road.

The City of New Haven and South Bend-based developer Great Lakes Capital held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for The Lincoln, a mixed-use development on nearly 30 acres near Culver’s.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the project is part of the city’s long-term plan to expand housing options and support commercial growth.

The development will include more than 240 apartments across multiple residential buildings, along with a community clubhouse and outdoor amenities.

The project also includes commercial lots intended to accommodate future retail, dining and other businesses.

Great Lakes Capital expects to begin leasing the first building in September 2027.