Indiana Michigan Power Outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sustained wind gusts in the 50-60mph range have battered I&M’s service territory throughout the day and are expected to continue over the next several hours before subsiding this evening.

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As of 2:30 p.m., more than 27,000 customers are without power across I&M’s four districts. Most outages are happening because frequent, strong wind gusts are blowing tree limbs and branches into power lines and equipment.

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Approximately 850 restoration experts are working safely and quickly to restore power and additional workers are in route.

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We understand that prolonged outages are inconvenient for customers. We ask for your understanding, as our first priority is the safety of our customers, employees and contractors. High winds make it unsafe for bucket trucks to operate or for field workers to climb poles.

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During the period our field workers are unable to be in the buckets working on lines, our teams are performing other steps necessary in the restoration process, such as assessing damage and clearing hazards. This will keep them on track to complete restoration work more efficiently when weather conditions make it safe to do so.

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Once the winds subside enough for crews to begin actively restoring power, we will be able to share restoration information with customers.

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As outages could occur throughout the day, the quickest way to stay updated on restoration times is through the I&M app and text/email alerts. The app shows outage details for your home and business, and text or email alerts will send you estimated restoration times. Customers can download and enroll in alerts here.

SAFETY TIPS

• Watch out for downed wires. Stay away from downed power lines and anything it may be touching – like a fence or a tree. Report any hazard to I&M at 1-800-311-4634 or to local police.

• Do not approach our restoration crews. If you see an I&M crew, please give them enough space to work and do not try to ask them questions. They are working with and near dangerous equipment.

• Be aware of your surroundings. Look up if you’re outside as the saturated ground could cause a tree or limb to fall at any moment. Also, be aware of debris flying in the air or into the roadway.

• Some traffic lights are out. If a stoplight isn’t working, treat it as a stop sign. Take it slow on the road.

• When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.

• For more safety tips, visit http://IndianaMichiganPower.com/Weather.