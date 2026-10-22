Fort Wayne nonprofit helps 200 students develop robotics and engineering skills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne nonprofit is helping hundreds of northeast Indiana students gain hands-on experience in robotics, engineering and technology through a shared workspace at Electric Works.

According to 21Alive, the REFINERY provides approximately 200 students from 15 robotics teams with access to specialized equipment, fabrication tools, mentors and a full-size robotics practice field.

The facility allows students from different schools to collaborate, build and test robots in an environment designed to prepare them for competitions and potential careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Operations Director Mady Stricker says the shared space gives students opportunities they might not otherwise have, including the ability to practice on a regulation-size field rather than relying on makeshift setups in school hallways.

Snider High School senior and operations intern Connor Rey told 21Alive that access to the facility’s equipment is essential for his team’s success. Rey spends much of his time at the REFINERY working on projects and assisting other teams.

Co-founder Kim Horner says watching students overcome challenges and successfully operate their robots is one of the most rewarding parts of the program.

Beyond technical skills, the nonprofit provides opportunities for students to develop teamwork, problem-solving and leadership abilities while connecting with others who share an interest in robotics.

The organization is also preparing for its upcoming Halloween-themed robotics competition, Monster Match, scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at Wayne High School.

The event will feature student robotics teams competing against one another, along with a college and career fair designed to introduce participants to educational and professional opportunities.

Organizers hope the competition will encourage more students to explore robotics and pursue careers in technology-related fields.