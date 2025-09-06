New Haven High School Adds Football Spectator Safety Rules

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven High School has added new safety measures for those attending home football games.

Only high school students from NHHS and from the opposing team will be allowed entry at the home games. All high school students will need to present a valid school ID.

Those in attendance must stay in the stands, concession area or bathrooms while leaving the concourse and grass areas clear.

Students not in high school must remain supervised by an adult for the entirety of the game.

