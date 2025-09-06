Deadly Kroger Stabbing Suspect Found Guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been found guilty for his role in the attack and murder of a Waynedale Kroger employee.

32-year-old Jermard Lewis was found guilty after three days in court.

Perla Lieto was stabbed multiple times in the grocery store in December of 2023.

Lewis was arrested that day and charged with murder.

Lewis testified on his own behalf last week, though observers claim there was no remorse shown.

He reportedly admitted to the stabbing. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison and will be sentenced on September 23.