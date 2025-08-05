New Joe Tippmann Documentary Showcases Fort Wayne Native’s Journey from Bishop Dwenger to the NFL

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – From Friday night lights in Fort Wayne to the bright stage of the NFL, Joe Tippmann’s story is now front and center in a new documentary.

The film, titled “Built Different: The Joe Tippmann Story,” follows the New York Jets offensive lineman’s rise from humble beginnings at Bishop Dwenger High School to playing on Sundays in one of football’s biggest markets. Viewers get an inside look at Tippmann’s work ethic, family roots, and the community that shaped him—including interviews with former coaches, teammates, and his tight-knit family. The documentary also highlights Tippmann’s transition from college ball at Wisconsin to becoming a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Released ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the documentary is available on multiple streaming platforms and is already generating buzz among Jets fans and Fort Wayne locals alike.