USDA Kicks Off Inaugural Great American Farmers Market

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WOWO) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins officially kicked off the inaugural Great American Farmers Market yesterday on the National Mall with an evening of festivities honoring America’s farmers, freedom, and 250 years of agricultural heritage.

Sunday’s programming was themed “America Grows: 250 Years of Liberty and Agriculture” and kicked off with the Ag Fest Concert, featuring performances by Mary Millben, the U.S. Navy Band, Boiled Jam, and headliners Big & Rich. Special appearances included Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

“Yesterday we launched the inaugural Great American Farmers Market to honor our agricultural heritage and stand shoulder to shoulder with today’s producers who continue in that tradition to feed and fuel our nation. President Trump is the most pro-farmer president of our lifetime, and through his leadership, we are supporting farmers through unprecedented new international market access, lowering taxes, and boosting the farm safety net,” said Secretary Rollins. “Sunday was an incredible celebration of freedom, faith, and the families that built this country. Thank you to my friend and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler for joining us for the kickoff celebration, as well as the talented musical artists Mary Millben, the U.S. Navy Band, Boiled Jam, and headliners Big & Rich.”