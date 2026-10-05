New Medicaid work requirements raise concerns for Indiana cancer patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Cancer patients and survivors in Indiana could face new reporting requirements to maintain Medicaid coverage as federal work requirements begin taking effect.

Under the new requirements, certain Medicaid recipients will be required to document at least 80 hours per month of work, school, volunteering or other qualifying activities, unless they meet an exemption.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Association for Clinical Oncology say the requirements could create challenges for cancer patients who may be unable to work consistently while undergoing chemotherapy, surgery or other treatments. Patients who qualify for an exemption may still need to provide documentation showing they meet the criteria.

A recent ACS CAN survey found 90% of cancer patients and survivors surveyed said their cancer diagnosis or treatment required them to miss work, school or volunteer activities. Nearly seven in 10 said they would be concerned about losing health coverage if required to document 80 hours of qualifying activities each month.

Three-quarters of respondents also said it would be difficult for someone undergoing cancer treatment to submit paperwork within a 30-day period to demonstrate eligibility for an exemption.

The organizations say disruptions in Medicaid coverage could delay treatment for patients who rely on the program for cancer care. According to ACS CAN, about one in 10 people with a history of cancer receive health coverage through Medicaid.

Indiana cancer patients, survivors and oncologists are expected to discuss the potential effects of the requirements during interviews Oct. 13 and 14.