October 5, 2026
Local News

Purdue Fort Wayne completes nearly $2 million Doermer School of Business renovation

by WOWO News0
(Supplied/Purdue University Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has completed nearly $2 million in renovations to its Doermer School of Business Building.

The project brings the school’s departments, classrooms, faculty offices and student resources together under one roof.

Renovations included the addition of 10 classrooms along with office space for approximately 50 faculty and staff members.

University officials say the updated building is designed to provide a more centralized space for business students, faculty and staff.

The Doermer School of Business offers undergraduate and graduate programs in several areas, including accounting, economics, finance, management and marketing.

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