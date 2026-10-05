Homestead girls cross country wins Race of Champions by one point

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Homestead High School girls cross country team captured the Race of Champions title Saturday, Oct. 3, with a dramatic one-point victory in Terre Haute.

The Spartans competed against 43 other invited teams from several states at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course as part of the Nike XC Town Twilight Invitational.

Homestead finished with 156 points, narrowly defeating Mt. Prospect of Illinois, which finished with 157. Carmel placed third with 165 points.

The Spartans overcame a significant deficit during the 5K race. Homestead was in fifth place at the 1-kilometer mark with 288 points, compared with Mt. Prospect’s 146. By the 4-kilometer mark, Homestead had closed the gap to 155-177 before completing the comeback over the final kilometer.

Clare Lebrija led Homestead with a 10th-place finish in 17 minutes, 46.6 seconds. Lindsey Arnold also played a key role in the comeback, gaining eight positions during the final kilometer and finishing 35th overall.

First-year Homestead head coach Tammy Behrens credited the team’s confidence and determination for the comeback. Behrens previously served as a longtime assistant under former Homestead coach Sara Wyss.

Individually, Elin Latta of South Texas Heat Christian won the girls race in 16:54.8, just over four seconds off the meet record. Isabella Keller of St. Anthony in Illinois finished second, while Hamilton Southeastern’s Anya Zoeller placed third.