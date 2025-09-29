September 29, 2025
New Ohio Laws Set To Take Effect On Tuesday

by David Scheie0
OHIO, (WOWO) — On Tuesday in Ohio, a set of new laws takes effect – impacting everything from online access to driver training and police policy.

Websites with adult content must now verify your age before showing anything explicit – a move to keep minors out.

Drivers under 21 now need to complete full driver’s ed before getting licensed.

And for police departments – ticket and arrest quotas are now banned.

Officers also can’t be promoted based on citation numbers.

All part of a broader push for safety and fairness.

