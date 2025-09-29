Pot For Potholes In Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — Pot for potholes? Michigan lawmakers have passed a new 24% wholesale marijuana tax to help fund road repairs.

The bill, approved with bipartisan support in the House, is projected to raise $420 million a year for local roads and bridges.

Cannabis industry leaders warn it could push buyers back to the black market and force dispensaries to close.

The new tax is part of a broader budget deal aiming to prevent a state government shutdown before the October 1 deadline.

The Senate now takes up the plan.