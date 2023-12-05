New Wallet Study Shows Finding A Job Is Hard In Hoosier State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new WalletHub study ranks Indiana as the sixth worst state to find a job. The personal finance website cites limited opportunities, its unemployment rate and job growth as the main factors. The website compared all 50 states across two key categories: job market and economic environment. Indiana scored 44.23 out of 100; the highest-ranked state was Washington at 68.04.

Those numbers were calculated using 34 metrics such as the unemployment rate, median annual income and employment growth. The state ranked 44th in the job market and received No. 40 for its economic environment. The best states include Washington, Virginia, Utah, Vermont and Florida.

Indiana does land ahead of Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virginia at the bottom of the list.