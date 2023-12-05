Donation Match Dates Announced For Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Your donations to the Salvation Army are being doubled on certain days in December. The month serves as The Salvation Army’s most important fundraising month, and this year donations to Red Kettles will be doubled thanks to Fort Wayne commercial real estate company Hanning & Bean.

For the next three weeks all cash donations made to Red Kettles on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be matched in an effort to encourage shoppers to give a little more in support of local Salvation Army ministries. As Christmas nears, many local residents are looking to The Salvation Army to help them make ends meet and provide a joyful Christmas for their family.

The official Red Kettle match dates are December 7-9, 14-16, and 21-23.