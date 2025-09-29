Wood in the Batter? Massive Corn Dog Recall Hits U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO News):

Hillshire Brands is recalling a massive 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products after reports of wood pieces found inside the food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the items may contain embedded wood splinters in the batter. The recalled products were produced between March 17 and September 26, 2025, and shipped nationwide to retailers, food service providers, military facilities, and school districts—though officials say they were not part of the National School Lunch Program.

Consumers are being told to check for establishment numbers “EST-582” or “P-894” on the packaging. Affected items should be thrown away or returned.

The contamination was discovered after Hillshire received multiple complaints, including five reports of injury. An investigation found that wooden sticks made it into the production line before battering.

FSIS warns the products could still be in home, school, or institutional freezers, and urges everyone to check their inventory immediately.

For more information:

Consumers : Call Hillshire at 888-747-7611

Media: Contact 810-391-6680

Product lists and labels can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.