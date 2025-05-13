May 13, 2025
Indiana News

Abducted Child Returned Safely After Police Took Quick Action

by David Scheie0

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) —  It all began last Saturday when the Plymouth Police Department put out a dispatch that a non-custodial parent had taken off with a six-month-old child.

An Indiana State Trooper located the vehicle believed to be involved and called other units to assist before stopping it on US-20 in Elkhart County just after 3 AM.

30-year-old Shaquile Booker was found holding the child in the back seat. Booker was arrested on multiple charges as well as an active warrant from Allen County and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

The child was returned to its mother unharmed.

