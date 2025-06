STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Many Hoosiers on SNAP will not be able to buy soda or candy with their benefits starting next year.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s plan, approved by the Department of Agriculture, is to stop people on SNAP from buying junk food.

President of the Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association, Joe Lackey, says this ban is unfair and will cause stress.

He also says Indiana can’t stop people from just driving to another state to buy candy and soda.