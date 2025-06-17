Bruce Wheeler Joins World Wide News

New York, NY (WOWO)

World Wide Entertainment Group (WEG) has officially announced its next appointment. The honoree is Bruce Wheeler, who will serve as president of the Live Performance Group.

WEG states that Bruce brings a stellar record of experience in live entertainment and guest experience, along with touring and venue management. He wishes, in his new role, to grow the live performance group, inclusive of festivals, tours, corporate events, and other properties, all across WEG divisions to include the Talent Management and Licensed Merchandise groups. Bruce will report directly to Dave Lory, the president of WEG.

President Lory states in a direct quote:

“Bruce is the ultimate professional and his experience in running live events and maximizing every aspect of the live event experience will be an incredible addition as we build the Worldwide Entertainment Group.”

Wheeler is welcomed into the WEG organization with an impressive tour client history, executive stints at major and independent labels, plus venue leadership roles at Central Park Summer Stage, The Capitol Theater, and the Beacon Theater in New York.

Wheeler says in response to his recent promotion:

“I am thrilled to join Dave and his outstanding team as we launch this division within Worldwide Entertainment Group. We’ll produce, promote, and present compelling shows, tours, and events, while also developing new properties and uncovering fresh opportunities in the live entertainment space.”