Two Angola Residents Identified In Michigan Plane Crash

MASON COUNTY, MI (WOWO) – Two Angola residents who died in a plane crash Sunday morning in Michigan have been identified.

Michigan State Police confirmed Monday that 60-year-old Randy Strebig and 43-year-old Allison Wheaton were on board their fixed-wing, single-engine plane Sunday shortly after 10 a.m. when it crashed after takeoff from Mason County.

Wheaton and Strebig were longtime residents of Steuben County. They were reported to have been visiting family in the area.

Strebig was the founder of Fort Wayne-based Strebig Construction. Wheaton was the executive director of Summit Equestrian Center.

Strebig and Wheaton’s two dogs also died in the crash.

The initial cause of the crash is still unknown.