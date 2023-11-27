November 27, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Michigan Plane Crash Claims The Life of Indiana Couple

by Michael McIntyre

A Sunday morning plane crash in Michigan claimed the lives of an Indiana couple.  According to Michigan State troopers, the call came in around 10 a.m. Sunday to reports of a plane crash. Police tell our partners in news at 21Alive that a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport. Police say a 43-year-old woman and 60-year-old man and their two dogs, all from Indiana, were killed in the crash.

According to authorities, the couple was visiting family in the Ludington area. According to FAA records, the plane is registered to BDG LLC which is registered as a construction company called Strebig Construction here in Allen County.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash as further details have not yet been released.

