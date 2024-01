COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked over 40 million fish of 11 species in nearly 240 Ohio locations last year, according to a release.

The ODNR is in charge of operating six hatcheries that supply fish across the state.

While the majority of Ohio’s fish population is sustained through natural reproduction, stocking helps grow opportunities to fish in areas where the habitat is less conducive to some species.