PFW English professor named Indiana Poet Laureate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Curtis Crisler, an English professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne and a published author, has been selected as Indiana’s Poet Laureate.

Crisler’s award-winning poetry collection “Doing Drive-Bys on How to Love in the Midwest” received the C&R Press Award.

He has also published various works in different genres, including young adult books, anthologies in magazines and journals, and poetry collections.

Born and raised in Gary, Crisler earned his BA in English with a minor in theatre from what was formerly known as Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

He received his MFA from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.