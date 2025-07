Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Last evening, just before 9 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was driving an off-road vehicle with 2 other passengers around her family property. She began going downhill and turned left, and the vehicle started to roll over and ended up landing on top of Lauren. Parkview Samaritan took Lauren to Parkview Regional Medical Center for chest and abdomen pain. The other 2 passengers were checked out by Parkview EMS and were released to their mother.