Ohio AG Sues Northwest Ohio Scrapyard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a legal complaint against Bates Recycling in Cygnet, alleging that the facility has violated environmental laws by operating without proper permits and producing dangerous emissions.

WTOL Toledo 11 reports that the lawsuit, filed in Wood County Common Pleas Court on Friday, claims the business is engaging in illegal torch cutting—a method using high-temperature flames to break down scrap metal—without the necessary state approvals. The process has allegedly caused foul-smelling smoke, haze, and serious air quality concerns in the surrounding village.

Yost says complaints about the emissions have been pouring into the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since 2023, with residents reporting respiratory issues, skin irritation, and reduced visibility on nearby roads.

According to the AG’s office, repeated attempts by the Ohio EPA to inspect the site were blocked by business owner Christopher Bates, who allegedly built a scrap wall to obstruct views of the cutting operations and even denied entry to inspectors despite a warrant.

“The law is clear—you don’t get to pollute your neighborhood and then hide behind a wall of scrap metal,” said Yost in a statement. “If you’re torching metal, you need a permit. Bates doesn’t have one.”

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to halt all torching operations until the site can be thoroughly inspected and brought into compliance. The AG is also pursuing a civil penalty of $25,000 for each day the violations occurred.

Bates Recycling has not yet responded to requests for comment.

If the court sides with the state, the company could face significant fines and operational shutdowns until the legal and environmental issues are resolved.