Steel Wire Company Bets Big on Michigan as Tariffs Kick In

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WOWO) — Amid renewed U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, one Michigan steel wire manufacturer says business is booming.

Madsen Steel Wire, which acquired a powder coating facility in Bronson in 2023, is now seeing a surge in domestic orders once sourced from Mexico and overseas. Company CEO Drew Greenblatt attributes the new demand directly to the White House’s tariff policies, saying: “The math has just totally changed.”

One recent order of 1,500 custom racks previously made abroad is now being completed in southern Michigan. That momentum has led Madsen to purchase adjacent land and consider adding welding and wire-cutting operations.

Trump’s second-term tariffs cover steel, aluminum, cars, and parts — aimed at reshoring U.S. manufacturing. While critics warn of higher costs and instability, Greenblatt believes the tariff climate has created long-term opportunity for companies like his.

Nationally, manufacturing jobs are down nearly 78,000 over the past year, and Michigan’s sector has shrunk 1.5%, with costs rising for consumers. Even so, Trump and UAW leaders have cited recent moves by Stellantis and Whirlpool as signs of success.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has raised concerns about supply chain disruption and job risk, but Greenblatt remains optimistic.